Overview

Dr. Michael Perez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Perez works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.