Dr. Michael Perez, MD
Dr. Michael Perez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
General Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Bariatric Surgery & Hernia Repair4701 N Federal Hwy Ste A39, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 351-7770
Fort Lauderdale Office4800 NE 20th Ter Ste 303, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 351-7770Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
It has been a few years since my Surgery, but I would classify Dr.Perez as one of the best surgeons around. Love his staff and would not hesitate to recommend him. He has been a God send in my life.
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
