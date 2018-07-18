See All General Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Michael Perez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Perez works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    General Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Bariatric Surgery & Hernia Repair
    4701 N Federal Hwy Ste A39, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 351-7770
    Fort Lauderdale Office
    4800 NE 20th Ter Ste 303, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 351-7770
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Abdominoplasty
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 18, 2018
    It has been a few years since my Surgery, but I would classify Dr.Perez as one of the best surgeons around. Love his staff and would not hesitate to recommend him. He has been a God send in my life.
    Eileen M. in Deerfield Beach , FL — Jul 18, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Perez, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124145768
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Presby St Luke's M C
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
