Dr. Michael Pensak, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Pensak works at Ocean Orthopedic Associates PA in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.