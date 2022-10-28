Dr. Michael Pensak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pensak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pensak, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Pensak, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Locations
Ocean Orthopedic Associates530 Lakehurst Rd Ste 101, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-8454Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Ocean Orthopedic Associates2 Hospital Plz Ste 310, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 349-8454Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a 71 year old woman who fell and broke my wrist, tripping on a curb. It was a severe break needing two surgeries. Dr Pensak offered me a choice of nerve block to eliminate pain after surgery and did a phenomenal job, because today, the final stitches were removed and after some physical therapy, it will be good as new. The incision is barely visible. His assistant, Tiffany, was also great at putting me at ease when she removed the stitches. Highly recommend him for hand surgery.
About Dr. Michael Pensak, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1942437561
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cornell University College Of Arts & Sciences
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pensak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pensak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pensak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pensak has seen patients for Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pensak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Pensak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pensak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pensak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pensak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.