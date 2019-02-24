Dr. Michael Pennachio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennachio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pennachio, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Pennachio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.
Locations
-
1
Total Eye Care Ctr14244 State Road 50, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 227-1999
-
2
Total Eye Care Center1100 S Grove St, Eustis, FL 32726 Directions (352) 227-1999
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pennachio has performed cataract surgery on both of my eyes. I could not be happier with the results and the service. I cannot say enough about the kind and professional service I received at the Eustis office and the Surgery Center.
About Dr. Michael Pennachio, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1750312005
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- U South Ala Med Ctrs Clins
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Florida Southern College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pennachio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pennachio accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pennachio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pennachio has seen patients for Presbyopia and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pennachio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennachio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennachio.
