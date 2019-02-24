Overview

Dr. Michael Pennachio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Pennachio works at Total Eye Care Center in Clermont, FL with other offices in Eustis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.