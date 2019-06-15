Overview

Dr. Michael Pendola, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Pendola works at North Texas Colon & Rectal in Dallas, TX with other offices in Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Colectomy and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.