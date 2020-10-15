Overview

Dr. Michael Pendleton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Pendleton works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

