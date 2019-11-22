Overview

Dr. Michael Pelster, MD is a Dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Sch of Med.



Dr. Pelster works at SUGARLAND in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX and Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.