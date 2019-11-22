See All Dermatologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Michael Pelster, MD

Dermatology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Pelster, MD is a Dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Sch of Med.

Dr. Pelster works at SUGARLAND in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX and Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology Sugar Land
    1235 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 665-4444
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology Pearland
    2950 Cullen Blvd Ste 102, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 665-4444
  3. 3
    West Memorial Family Practice
    430 S Mason Rd Ste 101, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 665-4444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 22, 2019
    Very friendly, and he actually advised that my scheduled surgery was unnecessary. We didn’t do it and there was no charge for the visit! Thank you!
    Hank — Nov 22, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Michael Pelster, MD
    About Dr. Michael Pelster, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699017145
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Pelster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pelster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pelster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pelster has seen patients for Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pelster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

