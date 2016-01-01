Overview

Dr. Michael Peimer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chestertown, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.



Dr. Peimer works at MDVIP - Chestertown, Maryland in Chestertown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.