Overview

Dr. Michael Peggs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bay City, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Matagorda Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Peggs works at Bay City Ophthalmology in Bay City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.