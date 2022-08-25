Dr. Michael Pedoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pedoto, MD
Dr. Michael Pedoto, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Premier Physical Medicine Associates30 E Apple St Ste L200, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Premier Physical Medicine Associates at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 550, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
dr Pedoto is everybody's favorite doc!
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 32 years of experience
- English
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
