See All Plastic Surgeons in Brick, NJ
Dr. Michael Pecoraro, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Pecoraro, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Pecoraro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Pecoraro works at Seashore Plastic & Hand Surgery in Brick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sea Shore Plastic and Hand Surgery Center
    450 JACK MARTIN BLVD, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 206-1000
  2. 2
    Seashore Surgical Institute
    495 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 206-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Bedsores
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Pecoraro?

Oct 09, 2021
Dr Pecoraro has again exceeded my expectations as a physician. Dr Pecoraro is kind, caring, informative, takes the time to listen and always explains everything in a clear, concise and easy to understand way. I recently had a finger injury that he again took care of and saw it through to its normal function. In the past Dr Pecoraro performed emergency surgery to my children after accidents, reconstructed my wife’s facial bones after a motor vehicle accident and has always met us at hospitals in emergency situations to say, “don’t worry they will be perfect again” Dr Pecoraro has always made good on that promise. There is nothing negative I can say about him, he is a healer. He has always gone above and beyond and never failed our family. He is always my first call if plastic surgery is necessitated and the first I would recommend if anyone needed a plastic surgeon who is highly skilled and truly cares about his patients. Thank you Dr Pecoraro!
Gerald Colagiovanni — Oct 09, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Pecoraro, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Pecoraro, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pecoraro to family and friends

Dr. Pecoraro's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Pecoraro

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Pecoraro, MD.

About Dr. Michael Pecoraro, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1700861044
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Pecoraro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pecoraro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pecoraro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pecoraro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pecoraro works at Seashore Plastic & Hand Surgery in Brick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Pecoraro’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pecoraro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pecoraro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pecoraro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pecoraro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Michael Pecoraro, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.