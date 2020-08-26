Dr. Michael Peck, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Peck, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Peck, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO.
Dr. Peck works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Springs Foot and Ankle Clinic1155 Kelly Johnson Blvd Ste 310, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 574-9800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peck?
Dr. Peck is an exceptional doctor. He listens & explains things very clearly. He even gives you his cellphone # after surgery in case of concerns or questions.
About Dr. Michael Peck, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1770712424
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peck works at
Dr. Peck has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Peck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.