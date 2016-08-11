Overview

Dr. Michael Peck, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Hospital, Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital.



Dr. Peck works at Peripheral Vascular Associates, PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.