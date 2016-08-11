Dr. Michael Peck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Peck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Peck, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Hospital, Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital.
Locations
Peripheral Vascular Associates, PA18626 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 571-7205
Peripheral Vascular Associates9153 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 571-7204Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Methodist Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend this gentleman. I had a partial foot amputation and was faced with an extended recovery time due to heart disease and Diabetes. The doctor treated my advanced PAD and things immediately got better. I had a home health nurse perform wound care for a full year. After a month, swelling in both legs went away. My improved circulation sped my recovery time visibly. The staff were very friendly and efficient. This was an A+ experience to a person dogged by multiple surgeries.
About Dr. Michael Peck, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1235217241
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peck has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.