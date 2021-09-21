See All Psychiatrists in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Michael Pearson, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Pearson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH.

Dr. Pearson works at Pacific Endometriosis and Pelvic Surgery in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gig Harbor Ambulatory Surgery Center
    5801 Soundview Dr Ste 251, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 313-5997

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 21, 2021
    He has helped me so much and overcome things I never thought I would. He worked with me to find the exact medication that is right for me and was easy to contact at all times. BEST Dr. I have ever found
    Hayley e — Sep 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Pearson, MD
    About Dr. Michael Pearson, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Oregon Health Sciences University
    Residency
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pearson works at Pacific Endometriosis and Pelvic Surgery in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Dr. Pearson’s profile.

    Dr. Pearson has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

