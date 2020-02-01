Dr. Michael Pearlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pearlman, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Pearlman, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado Denver School Of Medicine|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Pearlman works at
Locations
Mountain Blue Cancer Care Center799 E Hampden Ave Ste 500, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (720) 764-6474
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pearlman was pleasant, sharing his expertise and listening patiently to our discouragement with previous tests and diagnoses. He cares and we are glad to have him looking out for me.
About Dr. Michael Pearlman, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1417226200
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical School
- University Of Colorado Denver School Of Medicine|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearlman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearlman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearlman has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearlman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearlman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearlman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.