See All Podiatrists in Waldorf, MD
Dr. Michael Pearlman, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Pearlman, DPM

Podiatry
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Pearlman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waldorf, MD. 

Dr. Pearlman works at Michael E Pearlman DPM in Waldorf, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ijeoma Nwuju, DPM
Dr. Ijeoma Nwuju, DPM
6 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Alison D Andelet, DPM
Dr. Alison D Andelet, DPM
10 (83)
View Profile
Dr. Travis Dwyer, DPM
Dr. Travis Dwyer, DPM
8 (26)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael E Pearlman Dpm P.A.
    12103 OLD LINE CTR, Waldorf, MD 20602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 843-8058

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pearlman?

    Sep 13, 2016
    I found him to be professional and to the point. Not to be confused with telling me what I wanted to hear. Example I work in a business professional environment and the topic of the type of shoe that I thought should wear at work vice what would fix the pain in my foot could only be treated by a relaxed walking shoe and if my work had a problem with that he would write a note. The way it was spoken some people might find gruff but it was true and my foot feels much better now.
    Mitch in Ft Washington, MD — Sep 13, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Pearlman, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Pearlman, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pearlman to family and friends

    Dr. Pearlman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pearlman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Pearlman, DPM.

    About Dr. Michael Pearlman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205861564
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Pearlman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pearlman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pearlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pearlman works at Michael E Pearlman DPM in Waldorf, MD. View the full address on Dr. Pearlman’s profile.

    Dr. Pearlman has seen patients for Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearlman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearlman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearlman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Pearlman, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.