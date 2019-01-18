Dr. Michael Pearl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pearl, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Pearl, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They completed their fellowship with University MI
Dr. Pearl works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stony Brook Pulmonary/Critical Care DivisionNICOLLS RD, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-2989
-
2
Stony Brook University Hospital101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-2989
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pearl?
Dr. Pearl is the best doctor I have ever been to. Not only is he a great doctor and surgeon, he really cares so much for his patients, and he’s an extremely kind person with a great sense of humor. He operated on me twice (9 years apart). He’s honest and up front about your options and He took great care of me. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Michael Pearl, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1043219512
Education & Certifications
- University MI
- University CA
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearl works at
Dr. Pearl has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.