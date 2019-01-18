See All Oncologists in Stony Brook, NY
Dr. Michael Pearl, MD

Oncology
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Michael Pearl, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They completed their fellowship with University MI

Dr. Pearl works at STATE UNIV OF NEW YORK in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stony Brook Pulmonary/Critical Care Division
    NICOLLS RD, Stony Brook, NY 11794 (631) 444-2989
    Stony Brook University Hospital
    101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 (631) 444-2989

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 18, 2019
    Dr. Pearl is the best doctor I have ever been to. Not only is he a great doctor and surgeon, he really cares so much for his patients, and he's an extremely kind person with a great sense of humor. He operated on me twice (9 years apart). He's honest and up front about your options and He took great care of me. I recommend him highly.
    Jenifer in NY — Jan 18, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Pearl, MD

    Oncology
    English
    1043219512
    Education & Certifications

    University MI
    University CA
    Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Pearl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pearl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pearl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pearl works at STATE UNIV OF NEW YORK in Stony Brook, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pearl’s profile.

    Dr. Pearl has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

