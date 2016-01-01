Dr. Michael Payette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Payette, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Payette, MD is a dermatologist in Cromwell, CT. He currently practices at Central Connecticut Dermatology and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Payette is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Central Connecticut Dermatology-Cromwell1 Willowbrook Rd, Cromwell, CT 06416 Directions (860) 322-2222
Central Connecticut Dermatology40 Dale Rd Ste 100, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 322-2222
Integrated Dermatology of Enfield LLC714 Hopmeadow St Ste 5, Simsbury, CT 06070 Directions (860) 741-2225
Np Skincare113 Elm St Ste 304, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 272-4635
Integrated Dermatology710 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury, CT 06070 Directions (860) 741-2225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. Michael Payette, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1952575573
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Medical Center
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Dartmouth College
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Middlesex Hospital
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Payette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Payette has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Payette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Payette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payette.
