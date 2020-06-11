See All Ophthalmologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Michael Paveloff, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Paveloff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. 

Dr. Paveloff works at Paveloff Vision Center in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Drusen and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Julio J Bordas MD
    1532 Anacapa St Ste 5, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 682-4459

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters
Drusen
Pinguecula
Floaters
Drusen
Pinguecula

Treatment frequency



Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 11, 2020
    I had cataract surgery 10 years ago by Dr. Paveloff and I could not believe the difference in my vision. Everything became so bright. Dr. Paveloff is not only an excellent surgeon , but is a great doctor in his way of communicating what is going to happen and the care afterwards. He gives you the time you need to answer any questions you have. His staff was extremely friendly and kind also. I highly recommend cataract surgery when it is done by a professional and highly qualified doctor like Dr. Paveloff. Barbara N
    Barbara Najera — Jun 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Paveloff, MD
    About Dr. Michael Paveloff, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1396756847
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Paveloff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paveloff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paveloff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paveloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paveloff works at Paveloff Vision Center in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Paveloff’s profile.

    Dr. Paveloff has seen patients for Floaters, Drusen and Pinguecula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paveloff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Paveloff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paveloff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paveloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paveloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

