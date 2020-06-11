Dr. Michael Paveloff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paveloff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Paveloff, MD
Dr. Michael Paveloff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA.
Julio J Bordas MD1532 Anacapa St Ste 5, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 682-4459
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I had cataract surgery 10 years ago by Dr. Paveloff and I could not believe the difference in my vision. Everything became so bright. Dr. Paveloff is not only an excellent surgeon , but is a great doctor in his way of communicating what is going to happen and the care afterwards. He gives you the time you need to answer any questions you have. His staff was extremely friendly and kind also. I highly recommend cataract surgery when it is done by a professional and highly qualified doctor like Dr. Paveloff. Barbara N
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1396756847
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
Dr. Paveloff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paveloff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paveloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paveloff has seen patients for Floaters, Drusen and Pinguecula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paveloff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paveloff speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Paveloff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paveloff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paveloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paveloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.