Dr. Michael Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Paul, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Paul, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Dr. Paul works at
Locations
-
1
Treasure Coast Neurosurgery1701 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste 8, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 398-9998
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paul?
After years of Neurosurgeons telling me there was no hope I was blessed to find Dr.Paul at St.Lucie Medical . He is a caring, kind ,compassionate and very talented professional who cares more about the OUTCOME than his INCOME . He listened intently, studied my case thoroughly, answered all of my questions honestly, and recommended a course of treatment called “Kifoplasty. He did not fill my head with any false hope and best of all the results of the procedure he performed exceeded my wildest dreams .With his professionalism and terrific bedside manner while I was in excruciating pain he felt as much like a friend as a medical professional. I always had the feeling he was giving 110% as did his staff . As I said I have been suffering for years and he was the one and only Dr who ever offered me hope .Perhaps I was hoping for a miracle and although one was not promised it was delivered ! Words cannot express how grateful I am to Dr Paul and his surgical staff . I would recommend to anyone
About Dr. Michael Paul, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1669403200
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- U Mo
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Gettysburg College
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paul works at
Dr. Paul has seen patients for Lumbar Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.