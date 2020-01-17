Overview

Dr. Michael Patriarco, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tamaqua, PA. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Patriarco works at St. Luke's Center for Advanced Gynecologic Care in Tamaqua, PA with other offices in Orwigsburg, PA and Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.