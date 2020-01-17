Dr. Michael Patriarco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patriarco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Patriarco, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Patriarco, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tamaqua, PA. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Patriarco works at
Locations
St. Luke's Center for Advanced Gynecologic Care120 Pine St Ste A, Tamaqua, PA 18252 Directions (484) 426-2670Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Geisinger St. Luke's Specialty Services - Gynecology1165 Centre Tpke, Orwigsburg, PA 17961 Directions (272) 639-5130
St. Luke's Center for Advanced Gynecologic Care240 Cetronia Rd Ste 125, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (484) 426-2670
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient for over 15 years. Dr. Patriarco is extremely professional and never rushes through my appointments. His staff is wonderful - I highly recommend his office if you are looking for a new Ob/Gyn.
About Dr. Michael Patriarco, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hltheast Tch Hp-Allentown Hp, Obstetrics And Gynecology Sisters Charity Hlthcare Sys, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- St. Vincent's Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patriarco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patriarco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patriarco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patriarco has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patriarco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Patriarco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patriarco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patriarco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patriarco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.