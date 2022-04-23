Overview

Dr. Michael Patete, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Patete works at Ear Nose Throat & Sinus Center in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Deviated Septum and Deafness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.