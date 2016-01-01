Overview

Dr. Michael Passo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McMinnville, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Willamette Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Passo works at Mcminnville Eye Clinic in McMinnville, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Contact Lens Fitting Services and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.