Dr. Michael Passeri, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Passeri, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Passeri works at
Locations
Valley Health System1 Valley Health Plz Ste C210, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 634-5547
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Previous review I left should be 5 stars .. he deserves 10 ..
About Dr. Michael Passeri, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1023374469
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Passeri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Passeri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Passeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Passeri works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Passeri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Passeri.
