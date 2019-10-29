Dr. Michael Pasquale, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasquale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pasquale, DO
Dr. Michael Pasquale, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They completed their fellowship with Institute Of Reconstructive Microsurgery At Eastern Virgina Medical Schook , Dr Julia Terzis
Aloha Plastic Surgery LLC500 Ala Moana Blvd Ste 4-470, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 945-5433
Kailua Dermatology Centers of Hawaii LLC1051 Keolu Dr Ste 107, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 263-3233
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I love this doctor !!! He did my breast implants over 5 years ago and they are still perfect. Staff was professional and the care after my surgery was very good. At first my breast were kinda firm but became soft just like then doctor said they would. I was an a cup and went to large c so no wonder I was tight lol.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Institute Of Reconstructive Microsurgery At Eastern Virgina Medical Schook , Dr Julia Terzis
