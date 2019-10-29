See All Plastic Surgeons in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Michael Pasquale, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Pasquale, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They completed their fellowship with Institute Of Reconstructive Microsurgery At Eastern Virgina Medical Schook , Dr Julia Terzis

Dr. Pasquale works at Aloha Plastic Surgery LLC in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Kailua, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aloha Plastic Surgery LLC
    500 Ala Moana Blvd Ste 4-470, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 945-5433
  2. 2
    Kailua Dermatology Centers of Hawaii LLC
    1051 Keolu Dr Ste 107, Kailua, HI 96734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 263-3233

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blepharoplasty
Breast Augmentation
Breast Reconstruction
Blepharoplasty
Breast Augmentation
Breast Reconstruction

Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Liposuction Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Pasquale, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639231244
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Institute Of Reconstructive Microsurgery At Eastern Virgina Medical Schook , Dr Julia Terzis
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Pasquale, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasquale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pasquale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pasquale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasquale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasquale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasquale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasquale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

