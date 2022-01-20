Overview

Dr. Michael Partin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Arbuckle Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Ada, Mercy Hospital Ardmore and Mercy Hospital Tishomingo.



Dr. Partin works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Ardmore, OK and Ada, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.