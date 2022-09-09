Overview

Dr. Michael Parsons, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Parsons works at Michael P Parsons MD in Catonsville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.