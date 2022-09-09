Dr. Michael Parsons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parsons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Parsons, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Parsons, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Parsons works at
Locations
-
1
Physician Diet Clinic6400 Baltimore National Pike Ste 230, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 788-4445
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parsons?
I have been seeing Dr. Parsons for over 13 years. He is hands down the best doctor. He delivered all three of my kids, in which I was told by other doctor's that I wouldn't be able to get pregnant. Honestly I wish he could be my OB, PCP and my kids pediatrician. He goes above and beyond for his patients.
About Dr. Michael Parsons, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1841373461
Education & Certifications
- 1995
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parsons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parsons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parsons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parsons works at
Dr. Parsons has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parsons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parsons speaks Korean.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parsons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parsons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.