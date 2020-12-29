Dr. Michael Parrott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parrott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Parrott, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Parrott, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Glasses Rx LLC1360 E VENICE AVE, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 488-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center For Sight - Sarasota2601 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 925-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center For Sight - Englewood1800 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 474-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center For Sight - North Port14844 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 Directions (941) 484-2020
Accent Physician Specialists4340 Newberry Rd Ste 301, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 371-2800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring person. Explains what he is doing and explains why he is doing it
About Dr. Michael Parrott, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Christus Saint Joseph Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Tennessee
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Parrott has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parrott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
