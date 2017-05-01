Dr. Michael Parra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Parra, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Parra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from LAWRENCE AND MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Parra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Broward Surgical Associates Inc.2800 E Commercial Blvd Ste 102, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 491-0900Monday1:30pm - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pm
-
2
Broward Health Imperial Point - Psych6401 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 491-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parra?
Active listener good communicator easy to talk with broad knowledge base, takes time you are not rushed . Is aware of anxiety clients are under while sitting in his office making life changing decisions.
About Dr. Michael Parra, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1770679771
Education & Certifications
- LAWRENCE AND MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parra accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parra works at
Dr. Parra has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parra speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Parra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.