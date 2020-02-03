Dr. Michael Parks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Parks, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Parks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Hospital for Special Surgery, 535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021, (646) 797-8995, Monday-Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Parks for evaluation of hips and knees. Bone on bone in Left hip but Dr. Parks said function was very good and I did not need replacements or surgery now. He is a caring, compassionate doctor who actively listens and explains everything well. I have great confidence in his expertise. I would recommend him highly.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1992762587
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Parks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parks accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parks works at
Dr. Parks has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.