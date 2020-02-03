Overview

Dr. Michael Parks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Parks works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.