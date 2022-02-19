Dr. Michael Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Parker, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Parker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Wilmington Health2421 Silver Stream Ln, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 341-3426
Wilmington Health at Jacksonville1000 Brabham Ave, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 509-7474Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wilmington Health Sleep Center1227 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (919) 570-9715
Wilmington Health ENT6727 Parker Farm Dr Ste 300, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 509-7474
Wilmington Health Internal Medicine8090 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28411 Directions (910) 251-6737
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parker removed a skin tag on my 7 year old son's ear today and that experience was phenomenal. From the staff calling me to schedule, to calling about my insurance, to the in office time, and a staff member called me this afternoon to check in on him and assure me of the on-call number in case he has any problems over the weekend. I am REALLY impressed and grateful for his great care!
About Dr. Michael Parker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1346251394
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Hitchcock Medical Center
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
