Overview

Dr. Michael Parentis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Parentis works at Eye Care & Vision Associates in Orchard Park, NY with other offices in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.