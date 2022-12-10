Dr. Michael Parentis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parentis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Parentis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Parentis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Parentis works at
Locations
Knee Center of WNY3712 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 508-8252
Knee Center of WNY180 Park Club Ln Ste 225, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 332-6834
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Nagging pain in my elbow required surgery after all other options were exhausted. Dr. Parentis talked me through the procedure, the risks, the probable outcomes and answered any questions I had along the way. The procedure itself was relatively routine, no complications or issues to speak of. My amazement is in the outcome. The goal of eliminating the elbow pain was accomplished. Shortly after the surgery I have full functionality of the elbow with no pain whatsoever. Additionally, I have a tattoo in the area the surgery was performed. Dr. Parentis took great care to align the surgical opening to blend in to the existing tattoo. The remaining incision point is undetectable unless I were to point it out to you. Highly satisfied patient (In case you couldn't tell...).
About Dr. Michael Parentis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1821054057
Education & Certifications
- Greater Chesapeake Orthopedic Associates
- Penn St Milton S Hershey Med Ctr
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Yale University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parentis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parentis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parentis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parentis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parentis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
155 patients have reviewed Dr. Parentis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parentis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parentis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parentis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.