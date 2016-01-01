Dr. Michael Pardonnet, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pardonnet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pardonnet, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Pardonnet, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Livonia, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan School of Dentistry.
Dr. Pardonnet works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Livonia16160 Middlebelt Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 261-9696
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pardonnet?
About Dr. Michael Pardonnet, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1073688156
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pardonnet using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pardonnet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pardonnet works at
Dr. Pardonnet has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pardonnet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pardonnet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pardonnet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.