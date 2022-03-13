Dr. Michael Pappas, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pappas, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Pappas, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Washington Court House, OH.
Locations
-
1
Court House Dental.1387 Leesburg Ave, Washington Court House, OH 43160 Directions (740) 239-2028Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mike and his team have done 4 crowns on me over the past 3 years. All of them feel and look great. He is personable and takes his time to explain the procedure. He showed me why I needed them with photos and everything was clearly laid out. Thank you!
About Dr. Michael Pappas, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1750770020
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pappas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.