Dr. Michael Paparella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paparella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Paparella, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Paparella, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Dr. Paparella works at
Locations
-
1
Fairview Riverside701 25th Ave S Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55454 Directions (612) 339-2836
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paparella?
He was my doctor and surgeon for 10 years. He saved my life.
About Dr. Michael Paparella, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1528024494
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paparella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paparella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paparella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paparella works at
Dr. Paparella has seen patients for Dizziness, Otitis Media and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paparella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Paparella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paparella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paparella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paparella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.