Dr. Michael Papanicolaou, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Papanicolaou, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Regional Heart Center Cardiology2220 Lynn Rd Ste 208, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 254-3726Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor and a very caring doctor. I'd recommend him to anyone needing a very good Cardiologist. Also he had an very good and helping staff!
About Dr. Michael Papanicolaou, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1922038967
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- University of California Medical Center
- University of California Medical Center
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papanicolaou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papanicolaou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papanicolaou has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papanicolaou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Papanicolaou speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Papanicolaou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papanicolaou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papanicolaou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papanicolaou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.