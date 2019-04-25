Overview

Dr. Michael Paolucci, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Paolucci works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.