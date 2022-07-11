Dr. Michael Pannunzio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pannunzio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pannunzio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Pannunzio, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They completed their fellowship with San Antonio
Dr. Pannunzio works at
Locations
1
Reconstructive Hand To Shoulder of Indiana13431 Old Meridian St Ste 225, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 249-2616Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Carmel Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC13421 Old Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 249-2616
3
Bloomington Bone & Joint Clinic PC639 S Walker St Ste E, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 333-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Witham Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pannunzio has done 3 surgeries on my right hand and all of them have been great. He talks to me. Explains things to me and is very clear about what he can do and can't do. I'm preparing to call him today for another issue with my hand. At first he can be arrogant but once he knows you are serious and that it is really an issue he is all business and "lets get this done". He offers options from injections to surgery and allows you to make decisions. If he giv an injection it doesn't hurt and if her does surgery it doesn't hurt either. I've been happy with his performance every time I have visited his office.
About Dr. Michael Pannunzio, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1598700783
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio
- University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Cornell Univ
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pannunzio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pannunzio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pannunzio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pannunzio has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pannunzio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Pannunzio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pannunzio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pannunzio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pannunzio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.