Dr. Michael Palumbo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Palumbo, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Allergy & Clinical Immunology Associates PC180 Fort Couch Rd Ste 375, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Directions (724) 228-7710
-
2
Allergy Clinical Immunology1385 Washington Rd Ste 101, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 228-7710
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Palumbo, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1083662720
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palumbo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palumbo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palumbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palumbo has seen patients for Hives and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palumbo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Palumbo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palumbo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palumbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palumbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.