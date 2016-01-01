See All Allergists & Immunologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Michael Palumbo, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Palumbo, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.

Dr. Palumbo works at Allergy & Clinical Immunology in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Clinical Immunology Associates PC
    180 Fort Couch Rd Ste 375, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 228-7710
  2. 2
    Allergy Clinical Immunology
    1385 Washington Rd Ste 101, Washington, PA 15301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 228-7710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Clair Hospital
  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hives
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Hives
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michael Palumbo, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083662720
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Palumbo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palumbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palumbo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palumbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palumbo has seen patients for Hives and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palumbo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Palumbo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palumbo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palumbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palumbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

