Overview

Dr. Michael Palmer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mad River Community Hospital, Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka and Sutter Coast Hospital.



Dr. Palmer works at Providence Medical Group Orthopedics in Eureka, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.