Dr. Michael Palma, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Palma, DMD
Overview
Dr. Michael Palma, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They completed their residency with Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Dr. Palma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vineland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons1318 S Main Rd Ste B, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palma?
Dr. Palma is excellent! He took my wisdom teeth out and got me in the time frame that worked for my insurance! He called me following surgery to check in. My highest recommendation.
About Dr. Michael Palma, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1598986770
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palma works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Palma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.