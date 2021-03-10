Dr. Michael Palese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Palese, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Mount Sinai Doctors10 Union Sq E Fl 3, New York, NY 10003 Directions
Integrative Urology and Wellness Program At Mount Sinai Urology625 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
There is really no better urologist who I have met -- super smart, compassionate and capable! As a physician myself, I think Dr. Palese is an example of the kind of doctor one hopes for when you are in need.
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French, German and Spanish
- Male
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Med Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Urology
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
