Dr. Michael Pagnotto, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Pagnotto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Tri-state Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Inc5900 Corporate Dr Ste 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 369-4000Saturday8:30am - 11:00am
Tri-State Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Inc.400 Northpointe Cir Ste 101, Seven Fields, PA 16046 Directions (724) 776-2488Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:30pmWednesday7:00am - 6:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:00am
Tri-State Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Inc300 Chapel Harbor Dr Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 696-0300Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Tri-state Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine4955 Steubenville Pike Ste 120, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 Directions (412) 787-7582Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr Pagnotto is very caring and compassionate. I highly recommend him
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1821291238
- Orthopedic Surgery
