Dr. Paczas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Paczas, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Paczas, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Paczas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mary S. Stern Hand Surgery Foundation538 Oak St Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 961-4263
-
2
Evendale Medical Center3155 Glendale Milford Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Directions (513) 454-2222
-
3
Trihealth Hand Specialists - Mason7423 S Mason Montgomery Rd Ste A, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 853-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paczas?
I’ve seen him since 2019. Great guy and great physician. Excellent demeanor and positive attitude. I had Surgery on my hand and finger.
About Dr. Michael Paczas, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1144435553
Education & Certifications
- Mary S Stern/University Of Cincinnati Hand Surgery Fellowship
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center-Orthopaedic Surgery
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paczas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paczas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paczas works at
Dr. Paczas has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paczas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Paczas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paczas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paczas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paczas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.