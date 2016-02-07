See All Pediatric Urologists in Jenkintown, PA
Dr. Michael Packer, MD

Pediatric Urology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Packer, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Packer works at Urology for Children in Jenkintown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hypospadias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology for Children
    500 Old York Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Urology for Children
    160 E Erie Ave Ste 2205, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Hypospadias
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Hypospadias

Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Ambiguous Genitalia Chevron Icon
Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Neonatal Circumcision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Renal Agenesis - Meningomyelocele - Mullerian Defect Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Torsion Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Michael Packer, MD

  • Pediatric Urology
  • 44 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1508832973
Education & Certifications

  • Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
  • University Of Washington Medical Center
  • Yale-New Haven Hospital
Medical Education
  • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Packer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Packer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Packer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Packer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Packer has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hypospadias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Packer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Packer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Packer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Packer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Packer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

