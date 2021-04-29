Overview

Dr. Michael Pack, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bronson Lakeview Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson South Haven Hospital and Three Rivers Health.



Dr. Pack works at Bronson Advanced Cardiac Healthcare in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective and Ventricular Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.