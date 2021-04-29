Dr. Michael Pack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Pack, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bronson Lakeview Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson South Haven Hospital and Three Rivers Health.
Dr. Pack works at
Locations
Bronson Advanced Cardiac Healthcare - Kalamazoo601 John St Ste 100, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Directions (269) 373-1222Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bronson Lakeview Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Bronson South Haven Hospital
- Three Rivers Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have had Dr. Pack as my cardiologist for several years and I have always been extremely impressed with him. consider myself fortunate to have him as my cardiologist. He is very knowledgeable and kind. I have completed faith in him and recommend him to every person for cardiology,
About Dr. Michael Pack, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1508822966
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pack works at
Dr. Pack has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective and Ventricular Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pack.
