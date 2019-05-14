Dr. Michael Paciorek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paciorek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Paciorek, MD
Dr. Michael Paciorek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Upstate Medical University Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation-M.D. and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital.
Michael J Paciorek MD37 W Garden St Ste 109, Auburn, NY 13021 Directions (315) 492-5755
Paciorek Facial Plastic Surgery & ENT4900 Broad Rd Ste 2D, Syracuse, NY 13215 Directions (315) 492-5755
- Auburn Community Hospital
Very knowledgeable. Did a great job on my deviated septum surgery back in 2014. Went to him for sinus issues and was able to diagnose a different problem. I would have still been suffering if it wasn't for him Thank you doctor Paciorek.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Otolaryngology Head Neck Surgery-University Of Illinois
- Upstate Medical University Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation-M.D.
- Cornell University-B.S.
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
