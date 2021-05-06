Dr. Paci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Paci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Paci, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bangor, ME.
Dr. Paci works at
Locations
Northern Light Neurosurgery and Spine417 State St, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 973-9949
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter was born prematurely in Bangor at only 24 weeks weighing 1lb 12oz & eventually suffered from hydrocephalus (when the ventricles in your head are not allowing the spinal fluid to travel properly) so the head grows until a shunt is placed successfully. Dr. Paci performed this extremely risky surgery to place a shunt when our daughter was only 3lb - It was also her first time leaving the NICU. He does not sugarcoat things or make you believe in miracles, that's for certain, but to us he is a miracle worker and quite frankly the sole reason our daughter is alive and thriving today. There is no question he is the best in his field.
About Dr. Michael Paci, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paci has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Paci. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.