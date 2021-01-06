Overview

Dr. Michael Ozier, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kell West Regional Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Ozier works at Texas Back Institute - Wichita Falls in Wichita Falls, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.