Dr. Michael Owens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Owens, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Owens works at
Locations
-
1
South Florida ENT Associates8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 504E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-6200
-
2
Homestead925 NE 30th Ter Ste 214, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 595-6200
-
3
South Florida ENT Associates6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 704, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 245-5881
-
4
West kendall15955 SW 96th St Ste 303, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 595-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
No Doctor could serve his patients any better than Dr. Owens. Our child was diagnosed with an abscess at 10:30am by her PCP. Got appointment to see Dr. Owens at 2pm who confirmed diagnosis. He explained all options in great detail. After scans at Baptist Children's ER he met us there at 5:30pm and we mutually decided on tonsillectomy. He gladly waited an additional 2 hours to ensure no food in her belly. Operated till nearly 10pm. At 7am sharp he was back to see her in her room. Top Notch!
About Dr. Michael Owens, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1700887981
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla
- University of Florida
- University of Miami
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Owens works at
