Dr. Michael Owens, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Owens, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Alliancehealth Woodward, Fairview Regional Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Okeene Municipal Hospital, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and Share Medical Center.
Locations
Enid Pain & Spine427 E Cherokee Ave, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 234-7246
Surgery Center of Enid Inc1133 W Willow Rd, Enid, OK 73703 Directions (580) 233-7171
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Fairview Regional Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Okeene Municipal Hospital
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Share Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Quick and easy with no pain. Helps to reduce pain in the back and legs. Very effective.
About Dr. Michael Owens, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1114133907
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
